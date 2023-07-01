How Seth Rogan Knew About Stormy Daniels And Donald Trump's Affair

In 2018, Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump's names landed in news headlines together when word got out that the president had once had a sexual encounter with Daniels and paid her hush money via a lawyer to keep quiet about it. But soon after, another name would become loosely associated with the affair: Seth Rogen.

First, let's back up. Daniels, an adult film star, allegedly had sex with Trump in 2006, according to a 2018 "60 Minutes" interview. She tried to share her story multiple times, per CBS News, but was pressured to keep it under wraps. Finally, in 2016 — the same year that Trump was nominated as a presidential candidate — Daniels received a payment of $130,000 to stay mum about the affair.

In 2018, just one year into Trump's presidency, The Wall Street Journal published an article exposing the payment and secret affair, triggering a cascade of events including, in 2023, the former POTUS being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying records, making him the first president to be arrested after serving office. Though Trump had reportedly tried to keep his sexual relationship with Daniels confidential, actor Seth Rogen claims to have known what happened long before the public ever found out.