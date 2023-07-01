Alcohol Vs. Water Based Setting Spray: Which Is Better?

Setting spray is to a makeup routine what topcoat is to a manicure — sure, you could opt to go without. But just like a topcoat-less mani is more likely to chip and fade with normal wear, makeup without setting spray is prone to smudging, smearing, and running throughout the day. And why would you want to waste all that hard work?

Whether you prefer intricate, multi-step glam looks or barely there makeup routines, setting spray is a crucial final step to lock the look in place. Setting spray protects your makeup from heat, sweat, water, tears, and excess oil so that your beat looks as good at 8 p.m. as it did when you first put it on at 8 a.m. However, not all setting sprays are made equal.

Like most other makeup products, there are countless brands and options of setting sprays to choose from, with varying differences between each spray. The two main categories of this staple product are alcohol- and water-based formulas. Here's how to figure out which one is right for you.