What Happens To Your Hair When You Use Too Much Gel?

No hairstyle has gotten as much attention in recent years as the slicked-back look. In the wake of the "clean girl" aesthetic, flyaways were banned, and sleek buns and ponytails took over everyone's heads. No wonder they did, as slicked-back hairstyles are functional and appropriate for almost any event.

However, achieving the trendy slicked-back look requires quite a bit of gel, and going overboard can happen. What do you do when you try to copy Kim Kardashian's sleek hair look and, after you've used all that gel on your hair, it doesn't turn out how you imagined? Yes, you can always just wash your hair and start all over, but your hair probably won't be too happy about the ordeal.

Using too much gel, especially on a regular basis, can lead to an irritated scalp and ultimately hair loss. The ingredients in common hair gel products can affect the health of your hair if you use excessive amounts of it frequently. Sleek hairstyles can nonetheless be easily achieved with different styling products, so there's no need to give up your slicked-back bun just yet.