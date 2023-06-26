Taylor Swift's Call For Online Kindness Ahead Of Speak Now Re-Release Has Us Thinking Of John Mayer

Fans have long speculated about Taylor Swift and John Mayer's relationship, and Swift's recent comments ahead of the re-release of her 2010 album "Speak Now" may have Swifties thinking about her past relationship with the "Last Train Home" singer once more.

Talking about "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" — due for release on July 7 — on The Eras Tour at U.S. Bank Stadium, the 33-year-old songstress shared, "I get to stand on this stage every single night of this tour and watch the most beautiful things happen. I watch you guys make friends with each other. I watch you bond. I watch you give each other friendship bracelets. I see so many beautiful interactions happen, and I hear so many stories about friends that were made at these shows."

The "Bad Blood" singer was building up to the song she was going to play next on stage — "Dear John" — in which she references her brief romance with Mayer when she was 19, and he was 32. She continued, "I was hoping to ask you that as we lead up to this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities ... So what I'm trying to say is I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music ... I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together."