What Taylor Swift's Exes Have Said About Her Songs

Taylor Swift has become quite the powerhouse and influence since her debut as a country artist in 2006. Swift's music is the epitome of love, heartbreak, and empowerment — but what she's most known for in her songwriting is into holding back when it comes to personal details about her past relationships. During an interview (via YouTube), Swift was asked if she was worried this may deter men away from her. Her answer? "If guys don't want me to write bad songs about them, then they shouldn't do bad things."

The running joke has gone on so long that she's even incorporated it into her songs — one being "Blank Space" which describes how she has a completed song ready to go with a blank space waiting to be filled with her future ex's name. Unsurprisingly, Swift has had quite the roster of A-list boyfriends. From John Mayer, and Jake Gyllenhaal, to Harry Styles, most women would die to be in her shoes. However, from her perspective, it seems that the more desirable men only come with more heartbreak.

Without ever naming names, Swift has painted vivid imagery of her own personal heartbreak in her lyrics allowing listeners to feel and experience her pain with her. Over the years, Swifties have taken on serious detective roles using small details to figure out which songs match up to who — putting some exes in the hot seat. While some exes haven't taken so kindly to being a part of Swift's songs, some found it quite flattering.