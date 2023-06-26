General Hospital Star Sofia Mattsson Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

"General Hospital" actor Sofia Mattsson and her husband, Thomas Payton, have welcomed a new addition to their family: a baby girl! In April 2023, Mattsson shared a maternity photo on Instagram to break the news that she was expecting, including in the caption that "Many of you guessed it already..." She then added that she was due in May 2023. This is her and Payton's second child, as the couple also have a son who was born in July 2021.

Mattsson gave birth to baby number 2 on May 21 and officially announced the new arrival on social media a little over a month later. In the post, she shared two photos of her holding her new baby and said, "Couldn't ask for a better birthday than spending it with my girl who's a little over one month today! ... Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes!! Feeling very grateful."