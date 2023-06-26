General Hospital Star Sofia Mattsson Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Girl
"General Hospital" actor Sofia Mattsson and her husband, Thomas Payton, have welcomed a new addition to their family: a baby girl! In April 2023, Mattsson shared a maternity photo on Instagram to break the news that she was expecting, including in the caption that "Many of you guessed it already..." She then added that she was due in May 2023. This is her and Payton's second child, as the couple also have a son who was born in July 2021.
Mattsson gave birth to baby number 2 on May 21 and officially announced the new arrival on social media a little over a month later. In the post, she shared two photos of her holding her new baby and said, "Couldn't ask for a better birthday than spending it with my girl who's a little over one month today! ... Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes!! Feeling very grateful."
Mattsson's first pregnancy was written into her character's storyline
Two years after getting married, Sofia Mattsson landed her role on "General Hospital." In 2021, she waited until fans knew that her character Sasha was expecting before announcing her own pregnancy. Thankfully, Mattsson gave birth to a healthy baby boy, though her character couldn't say the same. Fans have revealed how they really feel about Sasha's never-ending torture on "General Hospital" because her character is often thrown into difficult or dangerous situations, not the least of which was the tremendous loss of her son shortly after birth.
While filming "GH" during her second pregnancy, the show disguised her baby bump rather than include another child in the storyline, using strategic clothing and camera angles to their advantage. Mattsson was still working on the show at over 38 weeks pregnant and posted a photo from the set on May 12, nine days before her daughter's birth.