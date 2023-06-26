General Hospital: Sonny's Truth Is The Key To A Real Truce With Taggert

It's no secret that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) have been at odds for decades on "General Hospital." Recently, mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) promoted police commissioner Jordan Ashford (currently played by actress Tanisha Harper) to deputy mayor, so she's been pulling double duty. When Marcus Taggert asked her for a job, she offered him her position as commissioner. While he hasn't officially said yes, odds are he'll jump at the chance.

When Taggert came to town in 1996, he was harboring a vendetta against the mobster. Although Sonny is the most powerful crime boss in the northeastern U.S., many in law enforcement agents have learned to co-exist with him, including former commissioners Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Mac Scorpio (John J. York). Even former spy and commissioner Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) has worked with Sonny when it suited him, mainly due to his policy of no drugs and no prostitution, which keeps a healthy balance in the territory and keeps the citizens relatively safe. Sonny and Anna have even become good friends. Recently he paid her a visit because he could relate to the hard times she's going through, where he told her that no matter what they'll always be friends.

Surprisingly, Sonny has helped Taggert in recent years, and the two have brokered something of a truce. But there's one unresolved issue between them that Taggert's going to have to understand if he is also going to achieve a level of coexistence with Sonny as commissioner.