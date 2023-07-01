The Time Tripp Tried To Kill Kayla On Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" fans have grown to love the character of Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams). Of course, it helps that he comes from one of Salem's most beloved families. Tripp was first introduced to viewers in 2017 shortly after it was revealed Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) had fathered a child with his former lover Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) several years prior. Ava returned to Salem to tell Steve that they had a son that she was told had died. However, she had recently learned he was alive and had been adopted. However, Ava's motives weren't entirely pure and she used Steve's younger son, Joey Johnson, to get close to her former love again. The situation turned sour and eventually came to a head when Tripp tried to kill Steve's wife, Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans).

During Joey's interactions with Ava, the much-older former love of his father played with his emotions. Joey began to have feelings for Ava, but once he found out that she had used him to get close to his dad, he snapped. While Ava was being treated in the hospital, Joey smothered her with a pillow, killing her. Steve took the blame for Ava's death, but was later cleared of all charges. After Ava's death, Steve resumed the search for his long-lost son and eventually found Tripp.

Tripp reluctantly agreed to come to Salem with his biological father and got to meet his family. However, things soon turned dark.