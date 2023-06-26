What Happened To EZ VIP After Shark Tank?

If there was any company that had a great chance to succeed after "Shark Tank," it was the innovative EZ VIP. The concept was something never before seen in the nightlife industry: a service that allowed clubgoers to pre-pay for VIP services prior to getting to the club. The system guaranteed that anyone wanting seating and alcohol for their party would have it, despite any big names who may come to the club and hog up all of the reservations. Owner and founder Alashe Nelson appeared on the show in 2012, seeking a $150,000 investment in exchange for a 15% stake in the company. In the end, he walked away with a joint $150,000 investment from Daymond John and Mark Cuban, who were given 30% equity.

The partnership seemed like a match made in heaven, especially with EZ VIP already attracting its own impressive success before Nelson presented his idea to the Sharks. Since "Shark Tank" does not pay business owners to appear on the show, Nelson came to the platform of his own determination. EZ VIP had already brought in $250,000 of capital, so a boost from the panel of investors seemed like a guarantee for expansion. However, things don't appear to have gone as planned, and it's unclear exactly why.