Royal Expert Believes King Charles Is Anxious To Welcome Prince Harry Back Into The Royal Fold

King Charles III and his youngest son Prince Harry haven't been on the best terms over the past few years. When Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK, it upset Charles deeply. Despite Harry's many efforts to connect with his father to talk things through, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his dad stopped taking his calls. In a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS in March 2021, Harry explained that his father didn't like his decision to take "matters into [his] own hands" (via Elle).

Since then, Harry has made only a handful of trips back to the UK. He attended the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 and then was back three months later to join his brother, Prince William, in a Princess Diana statue unveiling. Harry would return again, this time with Meghan, for the queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, just months before Queen Elizabeth's death in September. During these visits, there had been rumors that Charles and Harry's relationship wasn't getting back on track. In his memoir, "Spare," Harry confirmed that he got into an argument with Charles and William after Philip's funeral. But it appears that the rift may be softening a bit since Charles invited Harry to attend his coronation. And while things may look promising, a royal expert thinks Charles is being cautious moving forward.