B&B's Annika Noelle Previews What Comes Next For Hope Now That She's Kissed Thomas

Things are heating up between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," much to the heartbreak of Hope's husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Recently, Hope and Thomas gave Hope's husband Liam an undeserved gut-punch. Despite his initial reservations about Hope and Thomas working together, Liam decided to fly to Rome to support Hope's fashion design career and the work she was doing with her ex-boyfriend and current coworker. After arriving at the fashion show too late, Liam wandered around Rome trying to find Hope and make things right. At an inopportune moment, Hope grabbed Thomas and gave him a kiss and, unfortunately, Liam saw it all unfold. In retaliation, Liam kissed his ex Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) after lamenting to her that his marriage may be done.

Annika Noelle has played the part of Hope since 2018. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Noelle discussed the shocking kiss and said, "There will be a fallout that will impact the entire canvas, and I'm curious to see how she will emerge from the ashes of something she set fire to herself" (via Michael Fairman TV). She, like fans of the show, is unsure of what to expect for the future of Hope and Thomas' relationship and is interested in how things will shake out.