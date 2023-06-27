B&B's Annika Noelle Previews What Comes Next For Hope Now That She's Kissed Thomas
Things are heating up between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," much to the heartbreak of Hope's husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).
Recently, Hope and Thomas gave Hope's husband Liam an undeserved gut-punch. Despite his initial reservations about Hope and Thomas working together, Liam decided to fly to Rome to support Hope's fashion design career and the work she was doing with her ex-boyfriend and current coworker. After arriving at the fashion show too late, Liam wandered around Rome trying to find Hope and make things right. At an inopportune moment, Hope grabbed Thomas and gave him a kiss and, unfortunately, Liam saw it all unfold. In retaliation, Liam kissed his ex Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) after lamenting to her that his marriage may be done.
Annika Noelle has played the part of Hope since 2018. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Noelle discussed the shocking kiss and said, "There will be a fallout that will impact the entire canvas, and I'm curious to see how she will emerge from the ashes of something she set fire to herself" (via Michael Fairman TV). She, like fans of the show, is unsure of what to expect for the future of Hope and Thomas' relationship and is interested in how things will shake out.
Annika Noelle previously said that Liam is Hope's 'be-all and end-all.'
After the 9,000th episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" aired in April, Annika Noelle spoke with Michael Fairman TV about the Hope and Thomas situation. The tension between them was palpable, and the fact that Hope fantasized about Thomas while spending romantic time with Liam did not help any. Noelle admitted that Hope is having complicated feelings about Thomas, but stressed, "She is in love with Liam and he has always been her be-all and end-all." She went on to explain that adding to the emotional turmoil was the fact that the situation was dredging up childhood trauma stemming from her complicated relationship with her mom, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). "Hope is kind of spiraling a little bit right now," she said. "She's having a hard time, but we will see where it goes."
It ended up going to that illicit kiss in Rome. In the episode that aired on June 26, Hope rebuffed Thomas and said that they should move past the kiss, leaving it behind. However, only time will tell if Hope fesses up to Liam about the kiss or if Liam admits that he saw it and kissed Steffy.
Some fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" are warming up to Thomas and Hope as a pairing, so perhaps the two of them will eventually become an official couple again — despite all the torment he subjected her to in the past.