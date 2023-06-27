GH: We're No Longer Fooled By Curtis And Portia's Hypocrisy (And You Shouldn't Be Either)

Very few secrets remain permanently hidden in soap operas, and most of the time to keep one concealed, several lies must be told. On "General Hospital," Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) famously hates dishonesty, so much so that he ended up divorcing police commissioner Jordan Ashford (first Vinessa Antoine, then Briana Nicole Henry, now Tanisha Harper) because he couldn't take her lies anymore. But being in charge of the police department, Jordan's very job requires her to keep secrets.

Curtis was beside himself when he learned she'd hidden her involvement in faking Marcus Taggert's (Réal Andrews) death in 2020. Of course, Jordan had help and Curtis felt left out. Having worked in law enforcement himself, he should have understood that many details of ongoing investigations are on a need-to-know basis only. But that didn't stop him from divorcing her. He then turned around and married Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), with whom he previously had an affair 20 years prior.

Curtis subsequently left her when he learned Portia was married. What he didn't know was that after he exited, she discovered she was pregnant. Portia was married to Taggert at the time and wasn't sure who the father was, so she simply didn't say anything. However, the truth came out recently, and Curtis took some time away from Portia to figure out his feelings. Curtis himself is not above reproach, however, holding some secrets of his own.