Walt Willey Confirms When You'll Finally See Jackson Montgomery On General Hospital

Walt Willey is bringing his "All My Children" character, lawyer Jackson Montgomery, to "General Hospital." Willey played the role of Jackson on "All My Children" from 1987 to 2011 when the original show ended. This is not the first time Jackson has appeared in another soap opera as he appeared in "The City" for seven episodes in 1996.

Quite a few of Willey's "AMC" co-stars now act on "GH" as different characters. Finola Hughes, who has played Anna Devane on "General Hospital" for nearly 40 years, also played the same character on "All My Children" for over two years in the early 2000s.

Willey's "GH" crossover was first announced on June 5, 2023. He took to Facebook to share the exciting news, saying that his episodes would air in mid-July. He wrote, "So excited to reprise my character and see and work with old friends!" Now, it has been confirmed exactly when fans can see Jackson on "GH."