Walt Willey Confirms When You'll Finally See Jackson Montgomery On General Hospital
Walt Willey is bringing his "All My Children" character, lawyer Jackson Montgomery, to "General Hospital." Willey played the role of Jackson on "All My Children" from 1987 to 2011 when the original show ended. This is not the first time Jackson has appeared in another soap opera as he appeared in "The City" for seven episodes in 1996.
Quite a few of Willey's "AMC" co-stars now act on "GH" as different characters. Finola Hughes, who has played Anna Devane on "General Hospital" for nearly 40 years, also played the same character on "All My Children" for over two years in the early 2000s.
Willey's "GH" crossover was first announced on June 5, 2023. He took to Facebook to share the exciting news, saying that his episodes would air in mid-July. He wrote, "So excited to reprise my character and see and work with old friends!" Now, it has been confirmed exactly when fans can see Jackson on "GH."
Willey announced the date for when Jackson will start appearing on 'General Hospital'
In a tweet from June 26, 2023, Walt Willey gave fans the news they were waiting for: "First off, looks like the air date for 'Jackson's interactions' with 'Port Charles' folks is now JULY 12! As changes happen, I'll keep you posted. And thanks again for all the excitement and support you've shown surrounding all this. Thanks!"
Happy fans replied to the post, thrilled at the news. Many of them thanked Willey for keeping them updated and expressed how excited they were that they would see him playing Jackson again. One fan remarked how they are, "Looking forward to this! It will be interesting to see what Jackson is up to now," adding the #GH and #AllMyChildren hashtags. Another fan said, "I hope it's an extended stay," with a smiling emoji. Viewers will have to tune in on July 12 to see just what Jackson will get up to in Port Charles.