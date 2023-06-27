Prince Harry Reportedly Wanted To Interview Donald Trump On Axed Spotify Podcast

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have parted ways with Spotify, it seems like the podcast drama isn't over yet for the royal couple. After stepping back from royal life, Harry and Meghan inked a $20 million contract with Spotify towards the end of 2020. In the press release announcing the deal, the streaming giant spoke of the multiple projects to come from the royal couple. "In 2021, The Duke and Duchess will produce and host podcasts that build community through shared value and experiences," said Spotify.

The partnership got off to a solid start. Meghan hosted "Archetypes," a series that dispelled stereotypes that held women back via her conversations with influential women. Although the podcast ranked high on the streaming charts upon its release, this didn't stop a Spotify exec from using brutal words to describe Harry and Meghan on his own podcast. Bill Simmons, Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, called the couple "grifters."

While Simmons didn't share a whole lot about why he said that, new reports from Bloomberg show what Prince Harry would have wanted to discuss had his own ideas come to fruition. According to sources, the royal wanted to host former president Donald Trump, along with other infamous men, on a podcast.