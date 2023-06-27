Piers Morgan Tells Friend Sarah Ferguson's Touching Plans After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, revealed this week that she had surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, it appears the cancer was caught early, and the duchess' spokesperson reported the surgery was successful, telling The Telegraph, "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good."

Before the procedure, Fergie's diagnosis was private and the public, along with some of her friends, were unaware of the situation. Journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan found out once the duchess' urgery appeared in the headlines. Morgan and Fergie's friendship goes back nearly 30 years, despite, as he wrote in The Sun, his previous job as "a former tabloid editor who'd once made her life miserable." From their first meeting, they developed an immediate rapport which led to Morgan calling the duchess "one of my favorite people; incredibly kind and empathetic, absurdly generous, endearingly modest, hilariously fun-loving, and ferociously loyal." As soon as he learned about Fergie's breast cancer diagnosis, Morgan texted his friend, writing, "So sorry you've been through such a scary time – sending you love and support, and continued success with your treatment."

Fergie's been grateful for all the well wishes she's received, posting, "Thank you so much for such kindness and support," on Instagram. In response to Morgan's text, Fergie sent him a personal reply. Even after almost three decades of friendship, Morgan was astonished by the duchess' self-care-focused reply.