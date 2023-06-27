We'll Take Ryan Seacrest If It Means We Can Keep Vanna White On Wheel Of Fortune

It doesn't seem possible that Pat Sajak's future with "Wheel of Fortune" will only last one more season. As the host of the iconic game show, he seemed as much of a fixture as the "Bankrupt" cards or the ceramic Dalmatian dogs that were once offered as prizes. But retire he will in 2024, leaving big shoes to fill — and the feet have just been chosen. Just two weeks after Sajak announced his departure, Sony Pictures Television confirmed Ryan Seacrest will be the one coaching contestants. In a statement (via People) Seacrest said, "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak." He added that he was eager to learn the ropes from the "Wheel" master. A Sony executive echoed, "Ryan loves 'Wheel' as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show's four-decade success into the future."

Is this news worth celebrating? Well ... at least the decision came much more quickly than the endless process of finding a successor for Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy." But Seacrest's rep for being a go-to replacement is getting old. He took over "New Year's Rockin' Eve" after Dick Clark died and filled Regis Philbin's empty seat to banter with Kelly Ripa on "Live." At this rate, Jeff Probst must be looking over his shoulder nervously. But we'll accept the new regime graciously — as long as this is the only change coming for "Wheel."