What Happened To JesKa Shoe Company After Shark Tank?

Shoes are essential to any outfit. We wear them to protect our feet, but they are also top-notch accessories. Your footwear can make or break a fabulous ensemble. With boots, sandals, sneakers, and every combination in between, though, your shoe closet can get overcrowded. Jessica Haynes, the brains behind JesKa Shoe Company, set out to solve this hoarder problem. Her solution was footwear with interchangeable heels.

Regardless if it is wedges for a beach day or stilettos for date night, you can get both these looks with one shoe and a pair of swappable heels. It saves space, and you get more bang for your buck. Haynes had a great idea that any heels fanatic would love, but it takes more than a great idea to create a successful business. She sought the help of the Sharks on "Shark Tank," and left the tank with a deal. However, it also takes more than a hands-on investor to stay alive in the saturated fashion industry.