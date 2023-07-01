Sasha And Malia Obama's First Kisses Were Anything But Romantic, Says Mom Michelle

When former President Barack Obama took office in January 2009, his daughters Sasha and Malia Obama were just seven and 10 years old. By the time their father completed his second term, the girls had grown into beautiful young ladies, though their teen years were nothing like that of their peers. Growing up in the spotlight meant that the quintessential things that most adolescents experience, such as dating, dances, and outings with friends, were under a microscope from the press and their extensive security detail.

Their mother, Michelle Obama, has spoken out about her children's time living in the presidential mansion, sometimes oversharing the slightly embarrassing things that most teens shy away from disclosing. One of the most humiliating aspects that former First Lady Obama has no issue discussing is her daughters' love lives. As if this isn't an already difficult process to navigate for most teenage girls, their mother has admitted that the extensive eyes fixated on them made dating even harder for the girls while living in Washington, D.C.