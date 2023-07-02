Gwen Stefani Feels 'Sick' When Listening To Her Old Songs About Ex Husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani has had an impressive trajectory. She went from an ice cream shop worker to a global sensation in just a few short years. In 1986, Stefani formed the iconic ska band No Doubt alongside her brother, Eric Stefani, and their buddy, John Spence. However, Spence tragically took his own life when he was just 18. And although interpersonal band issues have often led to his erasure from history, Stefani supposedly immortalized Spence in the song "Wonderful Life" on her sophomore solo album, "The Sweet Escape."

No Doubt had several hits like "Just A Girl," "Don't Speak," and "Hella Good" over their lengthy career. But after an indefinite hiatus, Stefani struck out on her own. She joined "The Voice" as a coach in the seventh season, which is also where she met her husband, Blake Shelton. Just a year into her tenure, Stefani ended things with her husband, Gavin Rossdale, while fellow judge Shelton filed for divorce from Miranda Lambert. The two singers bonded over the pain of their respective marriages ending and gradually fell in love.

They got engaged after five years of dating and Stefani and Shelton had a simple wedding in 2021. But for Stefani, the road to this fairytale romance wasn't paved with roses. The "Hollaback Girl" singer's marriage to Rossdale took a toxic turn. As a diaristic songwriter, Stefani naturally poured all of her emotions into her art. Although she's now in a happy place with her marriage, every time Stefani listens to her old music, she feels a tidal wave of emotions.