The Moment From Prince Philip's Funeral Princess Anne Is 'Glad' She Didn't See

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. The patriarch of the royal family was survived by his wife, Queen Elizabeth, their three sons (King Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward) and their only daughter, Princess Anne. Following Philip's death, Anne released a statement. "You know it's going to happen but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," she wrote, per Town & Country, adding, "I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with [his organizations and causes]."

The royal family began making preparations for Philip's funeral service, keeping in mind that he didn't want any fanfare or fuss made about him. "He has asked for a much more quieter event. He has asked, in his words, [for] a simple affair and that is exactly what is happening at the ceremonial service that will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle," royal author Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight at the time. Although the event was significantly "scaled back" due to the pandemic, according to The New York Times, Philip's family was in attendance at St. George's Chapel. Following the service, a photo of the queen sitting alone in a pew surfaced — and the image made Anne terribly upset.