What Is Manifestation 2.0 And How Can It Help You Become Your Most Authentic Self?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you believe in the power of manifestation, you might think "Under the Tuscan Sun" (2003) is the perfect example of the law of attraction. In it, newly divorced writer Frances Mayes (Diane Lane) buys a derelict villa in Tuscany on a whim, with the hope that it will give her the life she wants. She is blessed with more than what she desired by the end of the movie — new love. Frances makes space for the life she wants and it happens for her.

But, according to neuroscientist and author of the book "The Source: The Secrets of the Universe, the Science of the Brain" Dr. Tara Swart, manifestation goes beyond the principles of the law of attraction (put out positive thoughts to gain positive results in your life) and the viral TikTok trend of #luckygirlsyndrome. Unsurprisingly, it goes beyond knowing the best nail color for manifesting abundance. In fact, somewhere along the way, the concept of manifestation has gotten mired in a somewhat simplistic idea that, if we want good things for ourselves, all we need to do is write positive affirmations on our walls.

Swart explained that manifestation is a combination of positive thoughts and deep inner work. She told Byrdie, "Manifestation happens when you combine strong intentions (feelings and beliefs) with sufficient action to make a desired outcome real." Former mental health professional turned consultant Meadowlark Monaghan called this evolved definition of manifestation "manifestation 2.0." Here's what it's all about.