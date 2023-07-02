How Did Steffy And Finn Meet On The Bold And The Beautiful?

Nobody is marshaling the current generation of leading women on "The Bold and the Beautiful" quite like Forrester Creations' CEO Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy has been at the forefront of almost every major storyline since MacInnes Wood joined the series in the late 2000s. In the past, Steffy was stuck in a never-ending battle with her rival, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), over the affections of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Liam had a stronghold over the two women, unlike anything the show has ever seen.

It had all of the complexity of the Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) love triangle that fans couldn't get enough of, with the drama dialed up even further. However, eventually, Steffy was able to break the cycle and find true love with a new man, Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan). Despite their undeniable love connection in the present, Steffy and Finn met in the most unconventional way possible.

In 2020, several shows took extended breaks with no new episodes airing because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When "B&B" was finally ready to come back from its hiatus, the long-running soap needed to do so with great impact, and the first big story was Steffy's motorcycle accident. It looked like Steffy would be killed off the show, and interest immediately peaked for everyone watching at home. It's also the first time viewers met the charming Finn.