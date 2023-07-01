A Look At Hallmark's Katie Cassidy's Complicated Relationship With Her Late Father David

Katie Cassidy joined the Hallmark family by debuting in the Christmas in July movie "A Royal Christmas Crush" alongside Stephen Huszar. Though this is her first appearance on the network, the celeb already has quite a long Hollywood resume, starring in several 2000s horror films before landing a leading role in the CW's "Arrow."

She's also known for being the daughter of model Sherry Williams and actor and musician David Cassidy. If you're unfamiliar, David Cassidy is known for his role as Keith Partridge in the classic sitcom "The Partridge Family," which led to his massive success as a teen pop idol beginning in the '70s. Though David passed away in 2017 from organ failure, fans of Katie may wonder about the relationship she had with such an iconic father.

The truth is that the two appeared to have a somewhat complicated relationship, experiencing both highs and lows throughout Katie's childhood and adult success. Here's what we know about the father-daughter duo.