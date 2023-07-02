A Look At Jackie Kennedy's End-Of-Life Ritual Meant To Bury Her Past

The life of Jackie Kennedy was chic, influential, and devastatingly tragic — and, as she approached the end of her life in the early 1990s, she began ritualistically destroying remnants of the soaring highs and sinking lows of her past. Details of these rituals were kept secret by biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli until 2023 at the request of the members of her inner circle.

On the surface, the former first lady was a gregarious fashion icon who popularized countless trends and designers that remain timeless today. But beneath her vogue exterior, she was a widow living with PTSD, never to be the same after her husband, former President John F. Kennedy, died. His assassination mere inches away from her occurred in 1963, something from which she would later say she never fully recovered, even up to her death in 1994.

Indeed, her life story was both glamorous and galvanizing, luxurious and languished — which makes her end-of-life ritual all the more heartbreakingly alluring.