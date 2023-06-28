General Hospital Star Haley Pullos Pleads Not Guilty To Felony DUI Charges

On "General Hospital," Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos) has fared better in life than her mother, former attorney Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Pullos, however, is in hot water in the real world.

Pullos was arrested after hitting a vehicle and taking off, then subsequently ending up going the wrong way on the highway, crashing into another car. She was arrested for DUI, being allegedly intoxicated, and was also reported as being belligerent with rescue personnel. It was reported that there were empty alcohol bottles in her car, as well as marijuana edibles. The driver she collided with, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries, and has since filed a lawsuit against Pullos. The Daily Mail reported that the actress is currently in the Malibu Detox and Residential Treatment Center, a luxury rehab facility. It costs $2,600 per week, with the price increasing as a patient's stay at the center necessitates more time, and could cost Pullos almost $30,000 for a 15-week stay.

As a result, her "GH" character has been temporarily recast, and now there is a new development in Pullos' case.