On A Break? Y&R's Michael Mealor Explains Why Kyle Cheated On Summer

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has really brought chaos to her family on "The Young and the Restless" by not only faking her death but also framing Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) for it. The repercussions it's having on her daughter Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) marriage to Kyle Newman (Michael Mealor) are proving to be devastating. When Phyllis let Summer know that she was actually alive but in hiding, she swore her to secrecy and believed she could handle things herself. The reason Phyllis hasn't simply come out in the open is that she had been working on a scheme with villain Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), but when things got out of control, she killed him in self-defense. Fearing she would most likely see jail time for it, Phyllis has been trying to figure out what to do, along with Summer's help.

While detective Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) managed to put the clues together and realized Diane was alive, Summer pretended to be as shocked as everyone else — even to Kyle. Kyle wasn't just shocked when he learned that Summer knew about her mother all along but was also angry that she kept on lying about knowing where her mother was hiding out. Because she essentially chose her mother instead of him, Kyle demanded they take a break from each other, and later bumped into Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) at a bar, setting things up for a tryst.

Mealor recently addressed the reasons leading up to their upcoming affair.