On A Break? Y&R's Michael Mealor Explains Why Kyle Cheated On Summer
Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has really brought chaos to her family on "The Young and the Restless" by not only faking her death but also framing Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) for it. The repercussions it's having on her daughter Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) marriage to Kyle Newman (Michael Mealor) are proving to be devastating. When Phyllis let Summer know that she was actually alive but in hiding, she swore her to secrecy and believed she could handle things herself. The reason Phyllis hasn't simply come out in the open is that she had been working on a scheme with villain Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), but when things got out of control, she killed him in self-defense. Fearing she would most likely see jail time for it, Phyllis has been trying to figure out what to do, along with Summer's help.
While detective Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) managed to put the clues together and realized Diane was alive, Summer pretended to be as shocked as everyone else — even to Kyle. Kyle wasn't just shocked when he learned that Summer knew about her mother all along but was also angry that she kept on lying about knowing where her mother was hiding out. Because she essentially chose her mother instead of him, Kyle demanded they take a break from each other, and later bumped into Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) at a bar, setting things up for a tryst.
Mealor recently addressed the reasons leading up to their upcoming affair.
Kyle will need to deal with the fallout of sleeping with Audra
As Summer Newman's choices to lie to her husband have been sending the couple to disaster, Michael Mealor spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Kyle Newman's reasons on "The Young and the Restless." As the show's most recent trailer revealed, Kyle and Audra are about to hit the sheets, and Mealor explained, "[Kyle] knows right from wrong in this situation [with Phyllis] and he's appalled that Summer openly lied to him," adding that being separated might be good for them. Regarding Audra Charles, he stated, "This is the third time they've run into each other. The first time was at the gala when she found his cell phone, and then recently at this bar when he was drinking about his problems and Audra tried to cheer him up."
In a soap opera, his anger towards his wife and these few instances of bumping into each other is enough to send Kyle and Audra to bed together. He explained that "Kyle is a primal male ... and Audra is obviously a very beautiful woman," so naturally things will happen after a few drinks. "The alcohol has given him liquid courage and he's telling himself that he needs this right now," Mealor stated, adding, "So they end up having sex." He went on to explain that once the liquor wears off, Kyle will be disappointed in his actions and will need to deal with the repercussions.