Inside Kim And Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship

Since the Kardashians first appeared on our television screens in 2007, the show has always been about their interesting family dynamic. The central figures of the show are, of course, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters along with their "momager" Kris Jenner. While we've watched them build their ever-expanding empires in business and beauty, it's the drama that keeps us tuning in — and no one serves up drama quite like this family.

As the biggest star of the family, it's no surprise that sometimes Kim Kardashian finds herself in the middle of drama with her sisters. Bickering with your siblings is nothing out of the ordinary, but in the Kardashian-Jenner world, cameras are rolling every step of the way.

As we kept up with the Kardashians over the seasons and the crossover to Hulu, viewers have noticed the growing tensions between Kim and Kourtney. Despite having polar opposite personalities, both Kim and Kourtney have one thing in common — neither sister bites her tongue. The siblings have argued over everything from birthday parties to business deals. Despite Kris Jenner's attempts to keep the peace between her two famous clients/daughters, the arguments between Kim and Kourtney have led to cease and desist letters and even shocking physical fights. Here's everything you need to know about their relationship.