What Happened To Ledge Pillow After Shark Tank?

If you have boobs, then you know sleeping on your stomach can be a nightmare, as they just get squashed into the mattress, which can be quite uncomfortable. Amanda Schlechter knew this problem all too well, especially after getting a breast augmentation. Compromising her favorite sleeping position was not an option, so the Ledge Pillow was born.

The mother and attorney worked on the company in her spare time, creating a product that allowed those with a C-cup and bigger to rest on their stomach comfortably. Sure, you can just place a regular pillow underneath your belly, but it wouldn't have the right angle, proper foam cut out, or stay in place all night.

It was 2011 when Schlechter presented her product in the Tank, desperate for a deal. While the Sharks jumped at some companies, like the reading glasses brand Eyewris that snagged all five Shark Tank investors, the Ledge Pillow did not have the same luck. Unfortunately, the business moguls did not see Schlechter's vision, because the lack of sales was blocking their sight.