The Heartbreaking Story Of Isabella's Death On Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen some incredibly sad deaths over the years, and one of the most heartbreaking was the death of Isabella Toscano (Staci Greason). Isabella was one of Victor Kiriakis' children and was first introduced to viewers in 1989 when she escaped from a mental institution that her sister Marina Toscano forced her into. Eventually, Isabella met John Black (Drake Hogestyn), who believed that he was Roman Brady at the time. The two paired up to figure out who killed Marina when Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) was charged with her murder. After the drama calmed down a bit, Isabella was on a mission to bond with her biological father, Victor (John Aniston), as well as her newfound half-brother Bo Brady (Peter Reckell).

It was clear that Isabella was a gentle and kind soul who had stolen John's heart. She also helped him raise twins Sami and Eric Brady when Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) was presumed dead. However, John later found out that Sami and Eric weren't his children when the real Roman returned to Salem. Isabella was there to support him and help him start a new chapter of his life.

In 1992, John and Isabella made their relationship official when they tied the knot. Sadly, the couple didn't get the happy ending they had hoped for, as she would pass away just a short time later.