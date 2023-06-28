How Does Lip Oil Differ From Lip Gloss?

If you're into your lip products, chances are you know your way around the basics. From lipsticks to lip stains, balms, glosses, and oils, there's a whole host of lip products that all claim to do different things. And you may know the difference between lip oil vs. lip balm, but what about lip oil compared to lip gloss?

Lip oils have gained a burst of popularity recently. The Dior Beauty Lip Oil was everywhere on TikTok despite its hefty $35 price tag. Meanwhile, lip gloss has also been making a steady comeback thanks to the glazed lip trend, which heavily utilizes lip gloss to create the plump, shiny effect that's so key to the aesthetic.

On the surface, lip gloss and lip oil appear to be almost the same product. However, there are some differences between the two that you should know about if you can't decide between buying a lip oil or a lip gloss.