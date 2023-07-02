Why Boho Fashion Will Never Go Out Of Style

Whether you think of the abundance of flowy sleeves from the 1970s or find that Vanessa Hudgens' 2010s Coachella fits live rent-free in your mind, boho fashion has always stuck around in one way or another. Certainly, the '70s revival has a lot to do with the constant resurgence of boho style. Shows like "Daisy Jones and the Six" have helped to popularize the free-spirited, flowy silhouettes that are quintessential to boho style. Moreover, as the Y2K revival continues to go strong, it only makes sense that boho chic would make its way to the forefront of 2000s trends.

Boho chic was huge throughout the 2000s, too. Celebs such as Sienna Miller and the Olsen twins popularized accessorizing with scarves, wearing shawls with everything, and, of course, tons of fringe. A lot of 2010s boho fits, such as Vanessa Hudgens' iconic crochet vests and denim shorts combinations, spilled over from this era and became iconic in their own right.

Here's why the trend continues to stick around year after year.