If Coffee Gives You Tummy Troubles, Nitro Cold Brew Is Your New Caffeinated Companion
The smell of coffee brewing in the early morning hours is what motivates many people to get out of bed. While a hot cup of caffeine may be what you reach for before feeling like a fully functioning human, there has been a lot of talk about the negative side effects of drinking coffee on an empty stomach.
While many wellness influencers claim that drinking coffee before food can mess up your hormones, the evidence doesn't seem to support this. Verywell Health communicated with registered dietician Brooke Levine, who stated that coffee consumption on an empty stomach has no link to your morning cortisol production. However, having tummy troubles is a common complaint. "The caffeine in coffee can stimulate digestion, which can cause digestive distress like gas and bloating," Levine explained.
This is one of the reasons why you should think twice before downing a coffee quickly. Even iced coffees or lattes after meals can consistently give some people stomach problems. Luckily, this doesn't mean you have to give up your caffeine fix altogether. It might just need to be consumed in a different form.
Try coffee that's brewed cold
While caffeine can be the cause of an upset stomach, it can also be the acidity of the coffee. According to Allied Digestive Health, coffee speeds up your digestion, which can also lead to more stomach acid being produced. When this is paired with the natural acidity of coffee, it can cause problems for those with a sensitive stomach.
Starbucks' equipment program manager Aaron Robinson explained to Well + Good that cold brew coffee tends to have less acidity because of the chilly brewing temperature. Additionally, it's a smoother product because the coffee grounds aren't becoming bitter from the high heat. Therefore, opting for a cold brew coffee over an iced coffee or espresso can be a great option for those looking to avoid that extra acid.
Nitro cold brew is another popular option that may have even more benefits, because, as nitrogen is infused into the cold brew coffee, it creates a naturally sweet flavor that doesn't taste burnt, even without any added sugar. If you've been wondering which is healthier for you: iced coffee or hot coffee, what you add to your drink is also an important consideration.
Caffeine can support your gut health
If you find that you are constantly reaching for cream or sugar to mask that bitter taste of coffee, switching to nitro cold brew may be a healthier option as well because of its subtle sweetness. Since artificial sugars and zero-calorie sweeteners can also cause gut health issues like cramping or bloating, avoiding these can help to mitigate those tummy troubles. However, pairing them with already acidic coffee can really exacerbate the issue.
On top of nitro cold brew's sweetness and lower acidity levels, the smoothness and richness of the nitrogen bubbles can actually be more enjoyable than regular coffee. Plus, it packs a punch when it comes to caffeine. According to Healthline, more coffee grounds are needed to make cold brew, which causes the end result to be more concentrated than regular coffee. They even explain that some nitro cold brews have nearly a third more caffeine than your average cup of joe.
While getting your daily coffee can feel more like a therapeutic ritual rather than a caffeine fix, opting for a drink that supports your overall health is a win-win. If you are continuously struggling to digest your go-to coffee order, a nitro cold brew may be worth trying to see how your stomach reacts.