If Coffee Gives You Tummy Troubles, Nitro Cold Brew Is Your New Caffeinated Companion

The smell of coffee brewing in the early morning hours is what motivates many people to get out of bed. While a hot cup of caffeine may be what you reach for before feeling like a fully functioning human, there has been a lot of talk about the negative side effects of drinking coffee on an empty stomach.

While many wellness influencers claim that drinking coffee before food can mess up your hormones, the evidence doesn't seem to support this. Verywell Health communicated with registered dietician Brooke Levine, who stated that coffee consumption on an empty stomach has no link to your morning cortisol production. However, having tummy troubles is a common complaint. "The caffeine in coffee can stimulate digestion, which can cause digestive distress like gas and bloating," Levine explained.

This is one of the reasons why you should think twice before downing a coffee quickly. Even iced coffees or lattes after meals can consistently give some people stomach problems. Luckily, this doesn't mean you have to give up your caffeine fix altogether. It might just need to be consumed in a different form.