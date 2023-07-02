What Happened To SHEFIT After Shark Tank?

It's essential to wear a sports bra when working out, but it can be hard to find the right one. The company SHEFIT makes customizable sports bras meant to provide extra comfort while working out. Appearing on "Shark Tank" in Season 7, Episode 15, SHEFIT creators Sara and Bob Moylan pitched their product to the sharks. Years prior to their "Shark Tank" appearance, the store-bought sports bras Sara wore at the gym were not working for her, so she made her own prototype. Other women at the gym were intrigued by the design, sparking Sara to have a seamstress make a more legitimate sample. In 2013, Sara made a Kickstarter campaign for SHEFIT and raised over $22,000.

The SHEFIT bras come in a variety of sizes. They have removable padding and can be adjusted to fit best based on the wearer's body type. Sara and Bob gave the sharks samples of their bras and Sara told them about her patent for the way the SHEFIT can be customized. Sara and Bob asked for a $250,000 investment for 20% equity in the company, and they planned to use the investment to cover the costs of inventory, manufacturing more bras faster, and a better website and marketing.