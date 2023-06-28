Madonna's ICU Stay Sadly Isn't Her First Serious Health Scare

Madonna's recent ICU stay, which was brought on by a "serious bacterial infection," as shared by her manager Guy Oseary on Instagram, isn't the songstress' first serious health scare. Madonna (64) is expected to make a full recovery from her recent hospitalization, but it appears that she was dangerously ill, and the impact of her ICU stint is going to reverberate through her plans for months to come. In her manager's Instagram post, he shared that her upcoming "Celebration" tour is being put on indefinite hold while Madonna bounces back.

While the postponement of her tour might come as a shock to some and seem like a bad sign for the singer's health, it actually might not be the portent of doom that it seems. The tour was supposed to begin in Vancouver on July 15 and wrap up on December 6 in London, so to say it's going to be a grueling work schedule is an understatement. Given that it was set to start in mere weeks, it's understandable that the singer needs to reschedule, and it doesn't necessarily mean she's in dire straits.

Unfortunately though, it's not the only time Madonna has dealt with a bit of a health crisis either, as she's been hospitalized before.