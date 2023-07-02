The Disturbing Gift Jared Leto Gave Viola Davis On Set

Sometimes actors take on roles, and sometimes roles take on actors. Tom Hanks nearly lost himself while filming "Castaway," and Natalie Portman once revealed that she should have checked into rehab after "Black Swan" wrapped. The Joker, a character embodied by a handful of A-listers throughout the years, is thought to be a particularly intense challenge. Jack Nicholson portrayed the famous Batman villain under the direction of Tim Burton in the late '80s and (allegedly) warned Heath Ledger before he began filming "The Dark Knight" in the 2000s, per Fox News.

Since the actor's untimely death in 2008, two other stars have signed on to play the part: Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. According to the latter, "It turns out, [transforming for a role] affects your psychology. You start to go mad when you lose that amount of weight in that amount of time" (via the Daily Beast).

What's more, according to his costars like Viola Davis and Margot Robbie, Jared Leto had a habit of making them uncomfortable on the set of "Suicide Squad," staying in character even when the cameras weren't rolling. Worst of all, he was infamous for sending disturbing "gifts." Here's what we know about the box that Jared Leto delivered to Viola Davis.