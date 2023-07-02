Where Does Danny DeVito And Rhea Perlman's Relationship Stand After Their Split?

Hollywood marriages often don't last very long, so it's perhaps not surprising to learn when famous couples split up, even if they have been married a long time. Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman are one such couple, as they were married for over 30 years when they announced they were separating.

It all began in 1971 when Perlman went to see a stage production of "The Shrinking Bride" which DeVito was starring in, and as they say, the rest is history (per Daily Mail). Within two weeks, the couple was living together. Close to 10 years later, Perlman and DeVito said "I do" on January 28, 1982. They went on to have three children, Lucy, Grace, and Jack.

On the outside, it seemed like a solid family. However, in 2012, the couple separated, but then got back together in 2013. In 2017, they separated again. Now the "Cheers" actress is speaking out about the status of their relationship.