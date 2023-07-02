The Best Guest Stars On HGTV's Celebrity IOU

If you love feel-good shows with a celebrity cast, "Celebrity IOU" may be just the show for you. It premiered on HGTV in 2020 and since then, it has given viewers a more personal look into some of their favorite celebrities as they gift home renovations to loved ones. You see Drew and Jonathan Scott on HGTV almost every time you put the channel on, but something you may not know about The Property Brothers is that they also host "Celebrity IOU." In the series, they help the stars provide a gorgeous space for everyone from their longtime housekeepers to their trainers and close friends.

In each episode, we not only see the Scott brothers working to create nurseries, dream backyards, or lavish living spaces, we also see the celebrities getting their hands dirty. Plus, we get a little sneak peek into a very personal part of each celeb's life, honing in on their relationships and the people they hold close to their hearts. Each episode features a famous name, but there are a few stars that have stood out above the rest.