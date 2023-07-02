Joanna Gaines Almost Went Out With Husband Chip's Roommate Instead

Former HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have been married since 2003 and share five adorable children. Over the course of their relationship, the celebrity couple has made big moves in the home renovation industry. It all started with "Fixer Upper," the hit reality show that catapulted them to stardom and made the Gaines a household name.

After that, the couple's Magnolia empire expanded to include a market, a Waco-based bed and breakfast called Magnolia House, and a Target line, to name just a few, furthering their meteoric rise. Throughout it all, they've made fans laugh, cry, and smile along with their delightful antics, tender flirtations, and unscripted look at family life.

So it may come as a surprise that Chip and Joanna, and their adorable brood, almost weren't to be. In fact, at one point early in their relationship, Joanna faced a tough choice between Chip and his roommate. Thankfully, everything worked out.