Melania Trump's Former Aide Once Divulged Her True Feelings About Ivanka (& It Was Harsh)

It was long speculated that Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump didn't have the best of relationships, but when Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's memoir hit the market, Melania's true feelings about Ivanka were aired out in the open. According to Winston Wolkoff, the former first lady has a peculiar nickname for her stepdaughter: "the princess," per Elle.

The meaning behind the seemingly innocent label is, however, far more harsh than one might think. Allegedly, after her father was elected president of the United States, Ivanka felt like the entire family had been chosen for the job. So much so that she wanted to rename Melania's then-office, the "First Lady's Office," to the "First Family Office," per Yahoo. A source close to the family shared with The U.S. Sun that Ivanka wasn't showing Melania "the respect a First Lady deserves" and that she was "constantly trying to steal the spotlight by overstepping her boundaries and behaving like her father's most trusted confidant, a la 'The Apprentice.'"

According to The Sun's source, Melania wasn't happy with Ivanka's "meddling" and her "incessant need to involve herself in just about everything in the White House, even if it didn't concern her." So, it didn't really come as a surprise when Winston Wolkoff shared that the former FLOTUS referred to Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner as "snakes" in text messages on multiple occasions, the BBC reported.