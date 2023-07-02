Who Is Molly's Father On General Hospital?

One of the more modest and mellow sisters of the Davis girls on "General Hospital" is Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos). The daughter of attorney-turned-journalist Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Molly is a studious young woman who is generally painted as a hopeless romantic. The character was born on the show in 2005, but her birth year was later pushed back when she appeared as a 15-year-old on the series in 2013. The "GH" audience has watched Molly grow up through her teen years and into adulthood as an aspiring writer and lawyer.

Like every major event on "GH," Molly's birth was packed with jaw-dropping drama. Amidst a life-threatening train wreck, Alexis went into labor in the Glencoe tunnel. While Molly's relationship with her mother has been consistent throughout the show, her relationship with her father is given a little less attention. Some viewers may not even know that her father is Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst).