Details About Ivanka Trump And Karlie Kloss' Feud

Taylor Swift literally put the bad blood between her and Katy Perry in a song, then did the same with Kanye West. Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan's dispute made "Mean Girls" look tame, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart once got caught in a very public dissing contest. When it comes to celebrity feuds, the tea is usually piping hot, and the details are plenty. But when it comes to Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss' rumored squabble, the public is left guessing.

The two women, who are married to the Kushner brothers, have had a bit of a complicated relationship. Trump has appeared to try and reach out to Kloss on a few occasions, only to get the cold shoulder. Then there's also the fact that the media appears to enjoy pitting them against each other every once in a while. Many outlets like to point out that some of Trump's success can be attributed to her father's fame, insinuating that Kloss is more deserving of her professional accomplishments than Trump. Still, neither has said anything disparaging about the other, but the press claims there is some tension, so naturally, the public is trying to glean whatever information they can from the two women's interactions. One thing's for sure: If Trump and Kloss are indeed locked in a disagreement, they are being pretty diplomatic about it. Let's take a more in-depth look at this rumored feud, shall we?