Does Ivanka Trump Get Along With Her Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss?

Wait. Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss are sisters-in-law? Yes, yes they are. The daughter of former president Donald Trump married businessman Jared Kushner in 2009. Supermodel Kloss married Joshua Kushner in 2018. Jared and Joshua are brothers, making Trump and Kloss related by marriage.

The ladies have more in common than the sibling relationship of their husbands. Both have an interest in fashion and have modeled professionally, they have each created and run their own businesses (Trump had her own clothing, shoe, and jewelry line; Kloss has Kode with Klossy), both converted to Judaism before marrying, and both are moms. They have even attended the same events, including the 2016 U.S. Open, where they were only separated in the front row by a mutual friend.

Trump and Kloss also have one big difference — their political views. Trump is a Republican, and Kloss is a Democrat. While sisters-in-law can still be friends even with opposing opinions, it becomes a lot harder when one of them takes a position in the White House. When Ivanka's father Donald Trump ran for president, Kloss made it clear her vote was for Hilary Clinton. After Donald Trump was elected in 2017, Ivanka was officially named Advisor to the President. And that U.S. Open was one of the last times the two were seen hanging out together.