Chip Gaines Proposed To Joanna Without An Engagement Ring

Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for their house-flipping prowess. They are the married stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" and the creators of the Magnolia Network. Joanna has said that she knew she would marry Chip on their first date. However, before they got married, they had a few missteps that almost broke them apart.

For example, when Chip said "I love you" for the first time, Joanna's response was to say, "Oh, thank you." This caused the two of them to break up briefly. Regarding their miniature relationship break, Joanna said, "We took a week off to just be like, 'Is this for us? Is this not?'" (via People). Thankfully, they got back together. Joanna added, "Before the week was even out, we were meeting at a taco shop."

Despite some tumultuous first years of their marriage, it has been going strong for 20 years. However, Chip's proposal to Joanna was a bit unconventional.