Donald Trump Sues E. Jean Carroll For Defamation After Liable Assault Verdict

In an appearance on CNN the day after a civil court decided that Donald Trump had sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll, she discussed how it felt to have the jury find in her favor in the case. The former Elle advice columnist asserted that "this verdict is for all women." Carroll also shared her reaction when the jury didn't find Trump guilty of rape: "Well, I just immediately [said] in my own head, 'Oh, yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.'"

Funnily enough, that seemingly throwaway sentiment is a large part of what the latest Trump lawsuit hinges on. The former president's counterclaim against Carroll argues that she has continued to make what are described as false statements about Trump having raped her and that he "has been the subject of significant harm to his reputation, which, in turn, has yielded an inordinate amount of damages sustained as a result."

In response, Carroll's lawyer said, "Trump's filing is thus nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability," as reported by The New York Times. After the initial trial, Carroll expanded her other, ongoing defamation lawsuit against Trump, which was originally filed in 2019. The expansion includes comments that he made after the verdict, including calling her a liar and a "whack job" during his infamous CNN Town Hall, per Reuters.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).