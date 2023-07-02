French Curl Braids Are Back - Here's How To Achieve The Look

Protective hairstyles have an exciting history. With origins in African culture, braids were seen as a means of differentiation between tribes and communicated a person's age, marital status, religion, power, and level of affluence.

While braids have seen variations and evolution on social media, French curl braids have remained a favorite. And now this style reminiscent of the '90s and early '00s is back with a bang. As Brooklyn-based hairstylist Martika Cogdell explained to PopSugar, "Back then, there were several Black sitcoms like 'Girlfriends,' 'Moesha,' and 'The Parkers,' whose main characters were all wearing this super-flirty look." Versatile and glamorous, French curl braids are the perfect look for when you want to move between practical and stylish within a matter of minutes.

If you're new to braids, you might be wondering what the difference is between box braids and French curl braids. "French curl braids are similar to your traditional box braids, but instead of using the classic Kanekalon [a synthetic hair extension], the aptly named French curl braiding hair is used in its place," shared Cogdell. The style stands out because of the clean parting, elegant and slim strands, and curly locks at the end (which you can customize to whatever length you desire). Now that you know about the braid, here's how you can get the look.