The Most Gorgeous Royal Wedding Bouquets

According to The Royal Collection Trust, the tradition of bouquets at weddings can be dated all the way back to the marriage ceremonies of ancient Rome. Thought to symbolize new beginnings, fidelity, and fertility, flowers have since then played an integral part in not only common weddings but royal ones as well.

In fact, quite a few modern royal bouquet traditions are linked to Queen Victoria, who married Prince Albert in 1840. Before their wedding, Prince Albert had gifted the queen a gold and porcelain orange blossom brooch, and in turn, the queen then wore orange blossoms to her wedding. The prince often gifted her orange blossom-themed gifts throughout their marriage.

Furthermore, Queen Victoria initiated the sprig of myrtle tradition — since her wedding, every royal bride in England has included a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet. Though many of the modern-day royal wedding bouquets are sprinkled with symbolism and tradition, some royal brides around the globe have elected to start their own new traditions and trends. Here, we're exploring exactly which royal brides have received the official two thumbs-up regarding their wedding day bouquets.