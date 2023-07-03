What Happens To Your Body If You Eat The Same Meals Everyday

We all have to eat every day, and sometimes it can feel like a chore. It can be tiring trying to plan your meals for the day ahead, and it's so easy to just make your favorite sandwich or order that takeout meal you enjoyed yesterday. While it's common knowledge that not all foods are great for your body, what happens if you eat the same meals every single day?

Maybe you don't have time to constantly try different recipes, or you simply love your favorite foods so much that you want to eat them all the time, so you turn to having the same thing over and over again. The problem is, gut health is a vital part of a functioning body, and not eating a variety of nutritious foods can seriously affect it.

"Gut health relates to the functioning of our entire digestive tract," dietitian Megan Rossi shared in a conversation with Trinny London, adding, "70% of our immune system lives along that 9-meter digestive tract." She also noted that the state of your gut can directly affect your mental health. "Clinical trials have now supported [the idea] that nourishing the gut through a gut-boosting diet can have clinically relevant improvements on people's mental health," Rossi stated. While you can improve your gut health beyond eating right, the foods we ingest have the biggest impact. So, if you're not feeling your best but can't figure out why, it's high time to stop eating the same foods every day; your gut microbiome will thank you.