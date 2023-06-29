The Duggars Suffer Loss Of An Estranged Family Member

The year 2023 has not been good for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar from "19 Kids and Counting" so far. The release of the revealing docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" has painted the Duggars and their religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), in a bad light. While the couple has blasted the series, this is not the only drama they've dealt with. At the same time, their daughter, Jill Duggar Dillard, also announced a tell-all book about the family. In late June 2023, the Duggars suffered another blow when Jim Bob's uncle, Tommy Lester, died at the age of 75.

Lester, who was gay, was the brother of the late Mary Duggar, Jim Bob's mother. Lester reportedly died from cardiac arrest at his home in Arkansas on June 25. Per TMZ, the police went to Jim Bob and Michelle's home after Lester died, but it's unclear why this visit occurred. For unspecified reasons, Lester was not involved with the Duggars, according to The U.S. Sun.

A source explained to the publication, "Nobody kept in touch with him at all. All the family knows is that he was gay and was married. He separated himself from the family when the oldest Duggar children were young." Nevertheless, at least one Duggar family member is said to be involved in Lester's funeral.