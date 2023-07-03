These Everyday Items Could Be Giving You Toasted Skin Syndrome - Here's What To Know

From the lamp we use at our bedside at night to the pot we use to brew our coffee during the day, the technological inventions that surround us have meshed into our lives with ease. Due to our frequent use of them, rarely do we take a second to appreciate how these items have uncomplicated many facets of our daily lives. As a result, we also don't consider the harmful implications they can bring.

Toasted skin syndrome is not a new discovery, but the modern inventions we use daily can cause it. Technically known as erythema ab igne, which means "redness from fire" in Latin, toasted skin syndrome gives off symptoms of skin discoloration, itching, and burning. The syndrome is dissimilar to a chemical burn – it's caused by extended exposure to moderate sources of heat, like a heated car seat or sauna belt.

The syndrome appears as a blotchy, brown- and red-pigmented rash that causes stinging and mild burning. Toasted skin syndrome can easily be treated, but knowing how to prevent it can save you the pain of experiencing it.