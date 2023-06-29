Whatever Happened To Maura Tierney?

Chances are, you know Maura Tierney best as Dr. Abby Lockhart from "ER." The actress played Abby from Season 6 all the way until Season 15, bringing the character from her early days as a nurse all the way to her final moments on the show when she and Luka — her former teacher and eventual partner — left behind Cook County General Hospital in search of a fresh start.

But that was way back in 2009 — so what has Tierney been up to since then? Well, you may have spotted her in at least one on-screen project since her days on "ER." In fact, the actor has practically been working non-stop. Her resume includes "The Good Wife," "The Office," and a Golden Globe-winning performance on "The Affair." And besides the ups and downs of her career, Tierney's been through some pretty significant life changes, too.

Sadly, Tierney and former co-stars like George Clooney may never reunite for a potential "ER" reboot. But let's explore what happened to Maura Tierney after she left the show.